Apple gets target boosts ahead of earnings

Goldman Sachs raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $140 to $182 while sticking to the sidelines.

The firm cites "less short term downside," change in Goldman's valuation methodology, and a slightly more optimistic view for iPhone demand.

Analyst Rod Hall says market checks show no further deterioration in China demand, but European consumer sentiment implies worse demand there.

When Apple reports earnings on April 30, Goldman expects a beat with "roughly in line to slightly weak guidance for FQ3."

More action: Bernstein raises Apple from $160 to $190 saying the numbers appear safe, but sticks with a Market Perform rating as "next year’s iPhone cycle appears uninspiring."