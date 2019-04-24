Lululemon unveils aggressive growth plan

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) says a new five-year growth plan is aimed at doubling revenue in the men’s and digital businesses, as well as quadrupling international revenue. The announcement was made just ahead of an analyst day event.

The company says it plans to fuel the growth through its "Power of Three" strategic plan to drive product innovation, create integrated omniguest experiences and to expand deeper in key markets around the world. Lululemon's core women’s business and its agile store formats in North America will also remain focus areas and are expected to generate revenue growth in the low double digits annually for the next five years.

"We believe lululemon has a unique opportunity to push beyond traditional expectations to develop innovative products and become a fully experiential brand that creates compelling experiences for guests who want to completely live into the sweatlife," says Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald.

Other financial targets include total annual revenue growth in the low teens for the next five years, modest gross margin expansion annually, modest SG&A leverage annually, operating income growth to exceed revenue growth annually, EPS growth to equal or exceed operating income growth annually.

Annual capital expenditures of 6% to 8% of revenue is forecast and annual square footage growth in the low double-digits is anticipated.

Source: Press Release