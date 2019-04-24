Occidental Petroleum bids $76/share for Anadarko - CNBC

Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) new bid for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) tops Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) previous offer of $65/share for the company, CNBC reports.

The new OXY bid, which was sent to APC's board this morning, is $38/share in cash and 0.6094 OXY shares, according to the report.

CNBC had reported that OXY was offering mid-$70s/share for APC before CVX stepped in with its offer.

Update: OXY confirms the offer, a 50-50 cash and stock transaction valued at $57B including debt.