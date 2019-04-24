Rogers Communications prices US and Canadian debt securities offering

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) prices an underwritten public offering of $1.25B of 4.35% senior notes due 2049

Additionally, prices Canadian offering of $1B of 3.25% senior notes due 2029

Net proceeds from both offerings are expected to be used, together with other debt funding, for general corporate purposes, including to fund maturing short-term borrowings and C$1.725B cash investment for the acquisition of 52 of 64 of the 20-year 600 MHz spectrum licenses.

The sale of both the debt securities is expected to close on April 30, 2019