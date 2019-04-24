Sales fall off at Tupperware

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reports sales fell off 10% in Q1.

Sales in emerging markets were down 11% during the quarter as gains in Argentina, China, CIS and Poland couldn't offset "significant decreases" in Brazil, Fuller Mexico, Malaysia/Singapore, India, Indonesia and Turkey.

Tupperware United States and Canada sales were down 17%, driven largely by lower sales force additions and fewer average active sellers.

Looking ahead, Tupperware expects Q2 revenue of ~$493M to $503M vs. $512M consensus and EPS of $1.00 to $1.05 vs. $1.10 consensus. Full-year revenue growth of ~$1.97B to $2.01B is anticipated vs. $1.98B consensus and EPS of $4.03 to $4.13 vs. $4.12 consensus.

Shares of TUP are flat in premarket trading.

