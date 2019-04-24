FSD Pharma to exchange shares with Aura Health

FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) has agreed to a share exchange transaction with Toronto-based cannabis firm Aura Health. Specifically, FSD will exchange 13,181,019 of its common shares for 13,562,386 Aura shares.

A consulting agreement is part of the deal under which Aura will help FSD secure euGMP certification at its existing licensed facility through Hamburg, Germany-based Pharmadrug Production GmbH, which Aura is in the process of acquiring an 80% stake. FSD expects to be a preferred (but not sole source) cannabis supplier to Pharmadrug for the German market once this happens.

Pharmadrug will initially commit to purchase 1,000 kilos of weed at $7.00 per gram FOB Germany.