Credit Suisse +2.3% as momentum continues in April

Credit Suisses (NYSE:CS) rises 2.3% in premarket trading as CEO Tidjane Thiam reports that the positive momentum the lender experienced at the end of Q1 "has broadly continued into April."

Q1 net income of CHF 749M ($735M), or CHF 0.29 per share, rose from CHF 255M,or CHF 0.10 per share, in Q4 and from CHF 694M, or CHF 0.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.

EPS beats the consensus estimate by CHF 0.02.

Q1 net interest income of CHF 1.53B fell 36% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y.

Investment Banking & Capital Market had a CHF 93M loss before taxes in the quarter vs. a CHF 409M loss in the year-ago quarter.

Global Markets income before taxes of CHF 282M vs. CHF 295M a year ago.

Swiss Universal Bank income before taxes of CHF 550M vs. CHF 563M a year ago.

International Wealth Management income before taxes was CHF 523M vs. CHF 484M a year ago.

Asia Pacific income before taxes of CHF 183M vs. CHF 234M a year ago.

Q1 return on tangible equity of 7.8% vs. 7.6% in Q1 2018.

Tangible book value per share of CHF 15.47 at Q1-end vs. 15.27 at Q4 2018-end.

