Underlying sales strength at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports same-store sales increased 3% in Q1, driven higher by an 11% gain in same-store used vehicle retail sales.

Same store total gross profit per unit increased 4% to $3,614.

The company ended the quarter with $45M in cash and $235M available through its credit facility. "Additionally, approximately $330 million of our operating real estate is currently unfinanced, which we estimate could provide $247M in capital, for total potential liquidity of approximately $527M," notes management.

