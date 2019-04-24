Cenovus says improved pricing outweighed lower production in Q1

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +3% pre-market despite missing Q1 earnings expectations and cutting its FY 2019 oil sands production guidance by 7% to reflect the anticipated impact of Alberta's mandated cuts across the full year.

CVE now expects total oil sands production of 350K-370K bbl/day this year, below the 377K-395K bbl/day range it forecast in December; Q1 oil sands output totaled 343K bbl/day.

But CVE says the significant improvement in local prices resulting from Alberta's curtailment program more than offset the impact of reduced production and increased operating costs during Q1.

Despite the curtailment program, CVE says it will maintain normal steam injection levels, which will allow the company to continue mobilizing and storing production-ready barrels in its reservoirs for sale at a later date when curtailment is eased.