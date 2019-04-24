Biogen up 1% on Q1 beat and strong Spinraza sales

Biogen (BIIB) Q1 results: Revenues: $3,489.8M (+11.5%); Product Sales: $2,680M (+6.2%); Anti-CD20 Revenues: $517.4M (+16.7%); Other: $292.4M (+77.9%).

Net Income: $1,408.8M (+20.1%); EPS: $7.15 (+29.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,374.4M (+7.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $6.98 (+15.4%); CF Ops: $1.5B.

Key Product Sales: TECFIDERA: $999M (+1%); Total Interferon: $501M (-9%); TYSABRI: $460M; SPINRAZA: $518M (+42%); BENEPALI: $124M (+3%); FAMPYRA: $23M (-6%); FLIXABI: $15M (+123%); IMRALDI: $36M; FUMADERM: $4M (-41%).

First patient dosed in Phase 3 study of BIIB067 for SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

NDA for BIIB098 (diroximel fumarate) accepted for review by FDA.

Company announced agreement to acquire Nightstar Therapeutics.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.96 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.38B.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: Biogen beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 24)