Domino's Pizza +4% after profit beat

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reports domestic comparable sales were up 3.9% in Q1 vs. 4.2% consensus, consisting of a 2.1% gain at company-operated stores and 4.1% increase at franchised outlets.

The company's showed global net store growth of 200 stores during the quarter, comprised of 27 net new U.S. stores and 173 net new international stores.

Domino's says its remaining share repurchase authorization was ~$151M at the end of the quarter after retiring 33,549 shares during Q1. The company says the Q1 EPS improvement was aided in part by the buyback activity.

Shares of Domino's are up 3.62% in premarket trading to $280.00.

