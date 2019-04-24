Boeing misses, pulls guidance, suspends buybacks; shares move higher

Q1 core operating earnings of $1.986B or $3.16 per share was down from $2.51B and $3.64 a year ago. Core operating margin of 8.7% was lower by 200 basis points.

Total backlog of $487B, includes more than 5.6K commercial aircraft. Cash and marketable securities of $7.7B.

Q1 free cash flow of $2.287B roughly flat from one year ago.

Previously issued 2019 guidance is pulled thanks to the 737 MAX issues. New guidance will be available at some future date.

Buybacks are also suspended. In Q1, the company repurchased 6.1M shares for $2.3B - all of which took place prior to mid-March.

BA knee-jerked lower on the earnings miss (and other news), but is now headed modestly higher.

