Caterpillar raises full-year EPS guidance after Q1 tax benefit

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +1.2% pre-market after topping Q1 earnings expectations and raising its FY 2019 earnings guidance.

CAT hikes its full-year EPS outlook to $12.06-$13.06 from $11.75-$12.75 previously, due to a Q1 $0.31/share discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform as a result of final regulations recently issued by the U.S. Treasury.

CAT says its Y/Y 5% revenue increase was due primarily to higher sales volume driven by improved demand for both equipment and services, with the most significant increase in its Resource Industries segment, which rose 18% to $2.73B.

Q1 sales in Construction Industries rose 3% to $5.87B, while Energy & Transportation was flat at $5.21B.

Sales grew in all regions except for EAME, with the largest gains in North America and Asia/Pacific, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar.