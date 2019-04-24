RPC slips on lower Q1 earnings and dividend cut

RPC (NYSE:RES) slides ~3.7% in pre-market as the company reports Q1 revenues decline 23% Y/Y to $334.7M, primarily due to lower pricing and lower activity levels as a result of seasonal weakness & inconsistent customer activity levels, within pressure pumping.

Reports operating loss of $2.2M vs. operating profit of $60.8M last year, with EBITDA reducing to $40.8M from $103.7M in the prior year.

Gross margin declines ~770bps to 24.6%

Average U.S. domestic rig count is 1,043, +8% Y/Y but down 2.8% Q/Q

Average natural gas price was $2.92 per Mcf, -7.6% Y/Y; average price of was $54.58/bbl, -13.3%.

The company says that in light of the uncertainty in the oilfield market, it has cut dividend by ~50%.

Previously: RPC declares $0.05 dividend (April 24)