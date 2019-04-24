Boston Scientific down 4% on Q1 miss and lowered guidance

Boston Scientific (BSX) Q1 results: Revenues: $2,493M (+4.8%); MedSurg: $766M (+7.7%); Rhythm and Neuro: $757M (+2.9%); Cardiovascular: $972M (+4.2%).

Net Income: $424M (+42.3%); EPS: $0.30 (+42.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $490M (+7.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.35 (+6.1%).

2019 Guidance: Sales growth: ~7% - 8% from 7% - 9%; GAAP EPS: $1.09 - 1.13 from $1.13 - 1.18; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.54 - 1.58 from $1.53 - 1.58.

Q2 Guidance: Sales growth: ~5% - 7%; GAAP EPS: $0.23 - 0.25; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.37 - 0.39.

Shares are down 4% premarket.

Previously: Boston Scientific misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 24)