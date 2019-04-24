Enrollment growth lifts K12

K12 (NYSE:LRN) is on watch after the company topped even the highest estimate with its FQ3 revenue tally of $253M. The growth in the business was driven by a year-over-year increase in enrollments of 5.7% and an increase in revenue per enrollment of 5%.

During the conference call (transcript), K12 management said revenue for the full year is anticipated to be $1.005B and $1.010B for the year, with adjusted operating income in the range of $58M to $60M.

Shares of K12 are up 46% YTD.

Previously: K12 beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (April 23)