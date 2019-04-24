Evercore Q1 revenue, operating earnings fall

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.66, exceeding consensus estimate of $1.56, falls from $2.24 a year ago.

Q1 net revenue of $419.8M falls short of the average analyst estimate of $425.4M and declined 10% from $467.9M a year ago.

"While our revenues and operating earnings were below our record first quarter last year, we experienced balanced contributions from all of our businesses in the first quarter, with increased numbers of completed transactions in both Advisory and Underwriting," said President and CEO Ralph Schlosstein.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 22.8% vs. 26.7% a year ago.

Boosts quarterly dividend to 58 cents per share from 50 cents.

Investment Banking adjusted net revenue of $403.7M fell 11% Y/Y.

Investment Management adjusted net revenue of $16.1M rose 4% Y/Y.

Adjusted total Asset Management and Administration Fees of $14.3M rose 3% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Evercore Partners beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 24)