T. Rowe Price Q1 beats as AUM rises 12% Q/Q

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Q1 EPS of $2.09 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.63 and rises from $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

"Strong recoveries in global stocks and bonds helped our assets under management to grow to $1.082T in the first quarter of 2019," said President and CEO William J. Stromberg.

AUM increased $119.4B from $962.3B at the end of Q4 2018, with net cash flows accounting for $5.4B of the rise and market appreciation accounting for $114.0B.

Q1 net revenue of $1.33B fell 0.1% Y/Y; beats consensus estimate of $1.30B.

