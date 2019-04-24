General Dynamics pops as Q1 aerospace, IT revenues soar

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) +2.8% pre-market after Q1 earnings and revenues easily exceed analyst estimates, helped by higher deliveries of its Gulfstream jets.

GD says Q1 revenue from its aerospace unit jumped 23% Y/Y to $2.24B, as Gulfstream deliveries increased to 34 from 26 a year earlier, while revenue at the IT unit, which serves the Department of Defense, soared 91% to $2.17B.

Also, combat system revenue rose 13% to $1.63B, mission systems gained 5.5% to $1.16B, and marine systems sales edged 1% higher to $2.06B.

Total backlog at the end of Q1 was $69.2B, up 11.4% Y/Y, and total potential contract value - the sum of all backlog components - was $103.2B, up 17.7% Y/Y.

GD says its aerospace unit booked more than $3.1B in orders in the quarter.