Nasdaq Q1 results reflect tech-focused pivot

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rises 0.7% in premarket trading after raising its quarterly dividend by 7% and after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.22 beat the consensus estimate of $1.17.

Adjusted EPS was unchanged vs. the year-ago period.

Q1 revenue of $634M fell 5% Y/Y, primarily due to the 2018 divestiture; revenue in non-trading segments rose 10% Y/Y.

Updates 2019 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to $1.29B-$1.33B, down from its prior view of $1.33B-$1.38B.

Now sees 2019 non-GAAP tax rate of 26%-27%% vs. prior view of 25%-27%.

Q1 market services revenue of $638M fell from $740M in Q4 2018 and $735M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 corporate services revenue of $131M compares with $133M in Q4 and $132M in Q1 2018.

Q1 information services revenue of $193M rose from $187M in Q4 and $174M a year ago.

Q1 market technology revenue of $77M increased from $76M in Q4 and $60M a year ago.

Previously: NASDAQ beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 24)