Tesla upgrades Model S/X, offers lower-priced variants

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is offering lower-priced versions of the Model X ($83K) and Model S ($78K) on its website once again.

The company also says new upgrades on models include a new drivetrain design and a new adaptive suspension system. Factoring in the upgrades, the long-range version of Model S and X will have a range of 370 miles and 325 miles, respectively, on the EPA scale.

Meanwhile, in a perk to Tesla loyalists, all existing Model S and Model X owners who wish to purchase a new Model S or Model X Performance car can receive the Ludicrous Mode upgrade ($20K value) at no additional charge.