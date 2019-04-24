Apple launching two new AirPods - Kuo

Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with more predictions and this time the focus is on wearables.

Kuo expects Apple to launch two new AirPods hardware models as early as Q4 with one model upgrading the current offering and the other model coming with an all-new form factor (and higher price.)

The analyst says Apple will shift towards a system-in-package design for both AirPods to improve yield rates and lower production costs.

Kuo expects Apple to ship over 52M AirPods this year and over 75M in 2020.