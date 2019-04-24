Wells Fargo cools on hotel heavyweights

Wells Fargo drops its rating on Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Hyatt (NYSE:H) to Market Perform from Outperform.

"We feel valuation is maximized and we fail to see a catalyst to support incremental appreciation that warrants maintaining our strongest rating," writes the WF analyst team.

On Hilton: "At this stage in the cycle where RevPAR and unit growth are decelerating but steady we believe the large global brands can sustain a 5-10% premium to their historical EV/EBITDA multiples or 14.4x 2019E EBITDA. At the midpoint this implies a valuation of $90/sh for Hilton but this is insufficient to warrant our strongest rating."

On Hyatt: "We are reducing our rating because we are hard pressed to see an incremental catalyst that can drive material share price appreciation. At the start of the year we were hopeful Hyatt would – and later did – disclosed an accelerated asset-light strategy with a more aggressive stance on share repurchases and shift towards higher growth, higher margin, higher multiple fee-driven businesses."

WF assigns a price target of $90 to Hilton and a PT of $80 to Hyatt.

The firm already had a Market Perform rating lined up on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).