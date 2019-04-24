Thermo Fisher +1% on Q1 beat and raised guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q1 results: Revenues: $6,125M (+4.6%); Life Sciences Solutions: $1,607M (+7.2%); Analytical Instruments: $1,322M (+5.2%); Specialty Diagnostics: $957M (+1.1%); Laboratory Products and Services: $2,513M (+4.1%).
Net Income: $815M (+40.8%); EPS: $2.02 (+41.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,133M (+12.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.81 (+12.4%); CF Ops: $649M.
2019 Guidance: Revenue: $25.17B - 25.47B from $24.88B - 25.28B; Non-GAAP EPS: $12.08 - $12.22 from $12.00 - 12.20.
Shares are up 1% premarket.
