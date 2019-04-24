Deutsche Bank mulls forming `bad bank': WSJ

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) executives are considering putting the German lender's unwanted assets and businesses that could be marked for closure into a newly formed unit--creating a so-called "bad bank", the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Such contingency plans are becoming more important as merger talks with German rival Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) have proven more complicated than originally expected.

The bad bank, a unit for disposing assets and discontinued operations, could be used whether or not Deutsche Bank merges with Commerzbank. A merger would likely lead to significant cuts to part of Deutsche's investment bank to focus on its most-profitable areas.

DB rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

Previously: Deutsche Bank may be preparing options to Commerzbank merger (April 18)