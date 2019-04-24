Shell in talks to buy BP stake in North Sea gas field - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is close to an agreement to buy BP's stake in the Shearwater oil and gas field in the U.K. North Sea for ~$250M, Reuters reports.

Both Shell and BP have sold a large number of assets in the aging North Sea basin in recent years, but they are also investing in new projects in the region, particularly in the West of Shetlands area, as technology and cost cuts open new opportunities that were once considered too expensive.

The gas export capacity of the Shearwater hub is expected to total 400M cf/day of gas, or ~70K boe/day.

Shell owns a 28% stake in Shearwater, BP holds 27.5% and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has the remaining 44.5%.