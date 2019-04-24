Ford to partner with Rivian on electric trucks

Ford (NYSE:F) makes a $500M equity investment in electric truck maker Rivian as it appears to have boxed out General Motors (NYSE:GM), which had reportedly expressed interest in the Michigan startup.

In addition to the investment, Ford and Rivian have agreed to work together to develop an all-new, next-generation battery electric vehicle for Ford's growing EV portfolio using Rivian’s skateboard platform.

Rivian already has developed two clean-sheet vehicles. The five-passenger R1T pickup and seven-passenger R1S SUV are said to deliver up to 400+ miles of range and provide an unmatched combination of performance, off-road capability and utility. Deliveries are anticipated late in 2020.

"As we continue in our transformation of Ford with new forms of intelligent vehicles and propulsion, this partnership with Rivian brings a fresh approach to both,” says Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

Rivian remains an independent company.

A conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to discuss the partnership.

Source: Press Release