More on Axalta Q1 results; shares moves marginally by 1.2% in pre-market

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) says that Q1 results met company's expectations, despite several headwinds, including higher raw material costs and a substantial swing in forex impacts.

Sales of $1,119.3M decline 4.5% Y/Y, including 4.8% negative foreign currency impacts; on constant currency basis sales is up 0.3%, driven by 2.1% higher average price & product mix, and modest acquisition contribution, partially offset by lower net sales from Asia Pacific, volume pressure from China in Transportation Coatings

Operating margin compresses ~70bps to 12.9%, with gross margin down ~90bps to 32.9%

Forecasts 2019 adj. EPS of $1.68-1.88 as compared to consensus of $1.35 with sales of ~$4.7B-$4.74B vs. $4.75B.

Sees 2019 adj EBIT of $675M-$725M; adj EBITDA of $950M-$1,000M, and capex of ~$160M

