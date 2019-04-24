Morgan Stanley shifts wealth management executive to bank units

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) names Shelley O'Connor as CEO and chairman of Morgan Stanley Bank NA and Morgan Stanley Private Bank NA, two of the bank's regulated entities, according to an internal memo.

The banks sell lending products and handle deposit accounts and other traditional bank products.

O'Connor was previously one of two co-heads of the wealth management business, which will now be headed solely by Andy Saperstein.

Morgan Stanley also named Rob Rooney head of technology, operations, and firm resiliency, a new role that combines several functions.