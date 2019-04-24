Permian Basin efficiency makes OXY 'right acquirer' for Anadarko, Hollub says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a better acquirer than Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) because it can squeeze the best results out of the company's Permian Basin properties, CEO Vicki Hollub tells CNBC.

"We are the right acquirer for Anadarko Petroleum because we can get the most out of the shale," Hollub says. "We have a lot more experience [in the Permian]. We are performing really, really well, and what hasn't been talked about very much is that the upside in this deal is the shale play."

OXY is offering $76/share for APC, representing a ~20% premium to CVX's previous $65/share offer.

The CEO says OXY's Delaware Basin oil wells perform 74% better than APC's and that OXY spends less to drill wells and perform fracking, and OXY could apply its expertise to 10K wells if it purchased APC.

Hollub says OXY has drilled 23 of the top 100 wells in the Permian but used 25% less proppant than other drillers, creating ~$500K in savings per well.

Analysts have said APC's assets in Gulf of Mexico and its Mozambique liquefied natural gas hub currently under development align with CVX's project portfolio and are not a natural fit for OXY, but Hollub says those assets comprise just 15% of the deal's value.﻿