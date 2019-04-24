New Senior Investment to get $53M under settlement

New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR) will get $53M in a settlement of a derivative lawsuit brought on behalf of the company against its board, Fortress Investment Group and its affiliates, and Holiday Acquisition Holdings.

After negotiation, New Senior agrees that the plaintiff's counsel will request that the court approves a fee and expense award equal to $14.5M.

The settlement agreement also recommends for certain corporate governance changes, including eliminating its classified board over a period of three years and requiring that directors be elected by a majority of votes cast when in uncontested elections.

Subject to the receipt of court approval, the settlement would resolve claims first filed in December 2017 relating to New Senior's 2015 public offering and acquisition of a 28-property portfolio from Holiday and the company's management agreements with Fortress.

