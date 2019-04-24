Robert Half sinks ~10% on Q1 earnings miss

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) down 9.8% in pre-market trading on lower-than-expected Q1 results, however, amid tight labor market, the top line increases 5.2% Y/Y to ~$1.5B on a reported basis and 8.5% on an adjusted basis.

The company witnesses solid revenue growth across its US as well as non-US staffing and Protiviti operations.

Overall gross margin improves marginally from 41% to 41.4%, and Operating margin rises from 9.6% to 10%.

Gross margin for staffing expands ~110 bps to 44.7%, for Protiviti declines ~110bps to 25.3%.

Operating margin at the staffing division was 10.5%, and for Protiviti was 7.4%

For 2Q 2019, RHI expects revenues in the range of $1.485B-$1.550B, with earnings anticipated between $0.95-$1.01

Previously: Robert Half misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 23)