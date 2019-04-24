Oppenheimer sees positive setup for Six Flags

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) after digesting the theme park operator's Q1 numbers.

"Overall, a good quarter, when adjusted for the previously announced Easter shift. The company should benefit from a growing active pass base and favorable weather comps through 3Q19. Further, attendance will benefit from the incremental operating days associated with the EPR acquisition (through May 22), as well as calendar extensions at Fiesta Texas and Mexico."

Shares of Six Flags are up 2.08% in premarket trading to $53.50 vs. the 52-week range of $46.68 to $73.38.

Previously: Six Flags beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 23)

Previously: Six Flags sees active pass base increase 5% (April 23)