Air Products guides full-year earnings above consensus, tops Q1 estimates

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) +1.6% pre-market after FQ2 earnings top analyst estimates and FY 2019 earnings guidance exceeds consensus.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose 12% Y/Y to $825M, driven by higher volumes and positive pricing, and record adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.7% increased 340 bps over the prior year.

APD says sales edged 1% higher to $2.2B, as volumes and pricing both increased 3%, partially offset by unfavorable currency and a contract modification to a tolling agreement in India, which impacts sales but not profits.

APD raises the lower end of its full-year earnings guidance range, now seeing EPS of $8.15-$8.30 vs. $8.05-$8.30 previously and $8.15 analyst consensus estimate.

The company also raises its FY 2019 capital spending outlook to $2.4B-$2.5B.