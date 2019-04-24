First Citizens to buy Entegra, breaking up SmartFinancial deal

A unit of First Citizens Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) agrees to buy Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) for a total transaction value of $219.8M, which includes the termination fee to end Entegra's pact to be bought by SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK).

First Citizens will pay $30.18 cash per Entegra share.

Under the SmartFinancial deal, Entegra shareholders would have received 1.215 SMBK shares for each Entegra share held, implying a value of about $22.36 per share on Jan. 14, the day before the SmartFinancial deal was announced.

First Citizens Bank will pay the $6.4M termination fee to SmartFinancial on behalf of Entegra.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, Entegra had $1.6B of consolidated assets, $1.2B in deposits, and $1.1B in loans.

