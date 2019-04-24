Stocks take breather following S&P, Nasdaq records

The stock market begins on a flattish note after yesterday's record-setting day in which the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posted all-time closing highs; Dow flat; S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

Major European markets trade mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% and France's CAC -0.3% , but Germany's DAX ( +0.5% ) outperforms despite the release of a weaker than expected ifo Business Climate Index for April; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In another eventful day of earnings, Boeing ( +0.8% ) edges higher despite missing earnings estimates and suspending full-year guidance but it did say it is making "steady progress" on its software update for the 737 MAX; Caterpillar ( -3% ) is lower despite beating earnings estimates.

In M&A news, Anadarko ( +11.3% ) is up after receiving a bid from Occidental Petroleum ( -2.6% ) for $76/share, a 20% premium to Chevron's ( -0.8% ) earlier offer.

Most S&P 500 sectors hover near their unchanged marks, with consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) an early outperformer while communication services ( -0.3% ) lags.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields down 4 bps to 2.31% and 2.53%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.78.