Stocks take breather following S&P, Nasdaq records

The stock market begins on a flattish note after yesterday's record-setting day in which the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posted all-time closing highs; Dow flat; S&P and Nasdaq -0.1%.
Major European markets trade mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% and France's CAC -0.3%, but Germany's DAX (+0.5%) outperforms despite the release of a weaker than expected ifo Business Climate Index for April; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
In another eventful day of earnings, Boeing (+0.8%) edges higher despite missing earnings estimates and suspending full-year guidance but it did say it is making "steady progress" on its software update for the 737 MAX; Caterpillar (-3%) is lower despite beating earnings estimates.
In M&A news, Anadarko (+11.3%) is up after receiving a bid from Occidental Petroleum (-2.6%) for $76/share, a 20% premium to Chevron's (-0.8%) earlier offer.
Most S&P 500 sectors hover near their unchanged marks, with consumer discretionary (+0.3%) an early outperformer while communication services (-0.3%) lags.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields down 4 bps to 2.31% and 2.53%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.78.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% to $66.36/bbl.
