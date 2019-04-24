More on CoStar Group Q1 results

CoStar Group (CSGP +1.9% ) reports Q1 revenue of $328.43M (+20% Y/Y); with North America accounting for $319.24M of revenues & rest $9.2M from international revenues.

Q1 overall margins: Gross increased 117 bps to 78.3%; Operating declined 777 bps to 49.9%; adj. EBITDA also increased 1,248 bps to 38%.

The Company had ~$1.2B in cash, equivalents and long-term investments, and no outstanding debt.

“In Q1 2019, our sales team generated $48M in company-wide net new bookings, an increase of 36% Y/Y. Apartments.com had an exceptionally strong sales quarter, growing quarterly net new bookings by 40% Y/Y, exceeding even the record net new bookings level we achieved in the fourth quarter of 2018.” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group.

Q2 2019 Outlook: Revenue of $333-337M growth of 13% Y/Y; Adj. EPS $1.94-2.02 & Adj. EBITDA of $98-102M.

FY 2019 Outlook: Revenue of $1.37-1.38B growth of 15%-16% Y/Y; Adj. EPS $9.90-10.10 & Adj. EBITDA of $495-505M.

