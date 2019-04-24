Snap slides after positive Q1 earnings report

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is pulling back after yesterday's earnings beat, down 6.3% on heavy volume and reversing premarket gains, and with analysts pulling their Sell ratings amid the solid numbers.

Evercore ISI has upgraded to In Line from Underperform, and jacked its price target to $12 from $5, vs. current pricing of $11.24.

JPMorgan has similarly gone to Neutral from Underweight, and raised its price target to $11 from $7.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has an Underweight rating but bumped its price target to $9 from $8.50; the company's showing better monetization, but "tepid" talk about user growth could hinder more multiple expansion, Brian Nowak says.