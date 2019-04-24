Owens Corning down 3% post Q1 results miss

Owens Corning (OC -3.7% ) reported Q1 Adjusted earnings of $60M or $0.54 per diluted share vs $92M or $0.82 per diluted share a year ago.

Sales by segments: Composites $513M (+0.4% Y/Y); Insulation $591M (-0.84% Y/Y); and Roofing $614M (-4% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 150 bps to 19.5%; and operating margin declined by 55 bps to 6.9%.

Q1 Adj. EBIT was $116M (-23.7% Y/Y); and adj. EBIT margin declined by 203 bps to 6.9%.

Segment EBIT as percentage of sales: Composites 11% down by 100 bps ; Insulation 3% down by 200 bps ; and Roofing 12% down by 200 bps .

Net cash flow used for operating activities was $151M, compare to $90M a year ago.

Effective April 18, Brian Chambers succeeded Mike Thaman as CEO of the company. Additionally, Mr. Chambers has been elected to the Board.

During the quarter company repurchased 1M shares for $48M.

For FY19 Outlook: The company expects an environment consistent with consensus expectations for global industrial production growth, U.S. housing starts, and global commercial and industrial construction growth.

Previously: Owens Corning misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 24)