Posco warns of rising costs, slowing steel demand

Posco (PKX -3% ) pushes lower after reporting a 19% Y/Y drop in Q1 operating profit expected higher costs for materials and saying slowing demand for steel likely would hurt profitability this year, even as steel prices are expected to rise slightly.

The South Korean steelmaker says it posted a Q1 consolidated operating profit of 1.2T won ($1.05B) compared with 1.49T won a year earlier, while revenue rose 1% Y/Y to 16T won and net profit fell 28% to 778B won.

PKX says iron ore prices rose more than 20% in the quarter following Vale's deadly dam collapse in Brazil in late January.