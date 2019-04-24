Bank of Canada sees H1 growth slowing; loonie falls

The loonie falls 0.6% against the U.S. dollar as Canada's central bank keeps its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and now sees H1 growth in Canada slower than it expected in January.

"Last year’s oil price decline and ongoing transportation constraints have curbed investment and exports in the energy sector," the Bank of Canada statement says.

Outside of the energy sector, uncertainty over trade policy and the global slowdown is also hurting investment and exports, it said.

Says "accommodative policy interest rate continues to be warranted."

Sees Canada real GDP growth at 1.2% in 2019 and about 2% in 2020 and 2021.

ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA