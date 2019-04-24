MarketAxess -1.6% as Q1 revenue misses

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) falls 1.6% after Q1 revenue of $124.5M trails the consensus estimate of $125.4M and operating margin narrows to 50.8% from 52.5%.

Q1 EPS of $1.39, beating consensus by a penny, rises from $1.27 in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 total revenue rose 8.5% Y/Y.

Q1 total expenses increased 12% to $61.3M from $54.5M.

Average variable transaction fee per million fell to $169 from $172.

Average daily volume of $8.59B increased from $7.60B a year earlier.

