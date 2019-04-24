Buyers binge on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza (DPZ +9.8% ) soars even after the company's revenue and comparable sales tallies fell short of consensus estimates.

Analysts think some investors were on the sidelines waiting to make sure there were no negative earnings surprises before buying into the DPZ growth story.

Domino's continues to outpace the broad restaurant sector with same-store sales growth, despite running up against tough one-year and two-year comparisons.

Shares of Domino's trade at their highest level since last August.

Previously: Domino's Pizza +4% after profit beat (April 24)