Sirius XM -5.7% after Q1 earnings miss

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is off 5.7% , wiping out April gains, on volume that has already surpassed daily average following the company's miss in Q1 earnings.

Acquisition charges (the company wrapped its Pandora acquisition in the quarter) hit net income that declined 44% on an as-reported basis.

Revenues grew 26% with Pandora's help; SiriusXM revenues were up 8% to $1.5B (driven by 3% increase in subs and 4% growth in ARPU, to $13.52).

Pro forma revenue (assuming Pandora acquisition closed Jan. 1, 2018) rose 10%, to $1.9B.

Meanwhile SiriusXM gross profit was up 8% to $926M (gross margin of 62%).

SiriusXM added 131,000 net new self-pay subscribers to bring that total to nearly 29.1M. Total net subscriber adds were 132,000, for a total of 34.2M subscribers. Self-pay monthly churn was 1.8% (flat Y/Y).

Meanwhile, Pandora ad revenue hit a Q1 record $231M and monthly active users were 66M (down from last year's 72.3M). Total ad-supported listener hours were 3.4B, down from a year-ago 3.8B. Self-pay net adds of 246,000 brought that total to nearly 6.2M self-pay subs, and 6.9M total subs.

In combined guidance, for 2019 it expects self-pay net adds approaching 1M; pro forma revenue of about $7.7B; EBITDA of about $2.3B; and free cash flow of about $1.6B.

