H&R Block FY2019 tax return volume driven by DIY growth

H&R Block (HRB -0.5% ) says overall tax return volume for its fiscal 2019 through April 19 increased 1.5% to 20.2M.

Overall client growth was driven by total DIY growth of 6.0% to 7.95M and DIY online up 9.3%; DIY net average charge increased slightly due to favorable mix.

Assisted returns fell 1.7% to 11.6M for fiscal 2019, which was expected due to ending its free Federal 1040EZ promotion; assisted net average charge of $231.67 fell 4.2% Y/Y.

H&R Block now sees its FY2019 effective tax rate ~19% due to discrete benefits recording in Q4.

Previously: H&R Block +4.9% as fiscal Q3 top line falls less than expected (March 7)