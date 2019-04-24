Gentex battles through margin pressure

Gentex (GNTX +5.3% ) trades higher after topping estimates narrowly on both lines of its Q1 report.

The company's gross margin came in at 36.2% of sales vs. 35.9% consensus and 37.1% a year ago.

Gentex CEO Steve Downing deep dive the gross margin number: "Our ability to maintain our gross margin on a quarter over quarter basis, if not for the 90-basis point impact from tariffs, required a tremendous effort from the team to overcome the headwinds created from our annual customer price reductions and the overhead inefficiencies from the slower growth rate. The resiliency in the gross margin was supported by the positive product mix shifts during the first quarter of 2019, including continued growth in Full Display Mirror unit shipments and a 9% quarter over quarter growth rate in exterior auto-dimming mirrors in the first quarter of 2019."

Sales were up 1% and operating expenses fell 9% Y/Y during the quarter.

