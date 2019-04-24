Equinor latest major oil firm to bends to investor pressure on climate

Equinor (EQNR -2% ) says it will align its business model with the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord and review the carbon intensity of its products, becoming the latest major oil company to bow to a major investor group that wants companies to take stronger action on climate change.

EQNR announced its actions, which also include linking executive pay to climate-related targets, after hearing from investors from the Climate Action 100+ coalition, which oversees ~$33T in assets.

The lead investors in the coalition negotiating with EQNR included UBS Asset Management, HSBC Asset Management and Norwegian fund manager Storebrand Asset Management.