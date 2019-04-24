WarnerMedia has $2.2B deal to sell Hudson Yards space

Confirming earlier reports, WarnerMedia (T -4.2%) has agreed to sell its space at 30 Hudson Yards in West Manhattan for $2.2B.
The company's selling its space to an affiliate of Related Cos., which is building the $25B Hudson Yards project.
It has an agreement to lease the space back through early 2034.
Proceeds will go onto the pile AT&T is building to pay down debt from its Time Warner megadeal.
