WarnerMedia has $2.2B deal to sell Hudson Yards space

Confirming earlier reports, WarnerMedia (T -4.2% ) has agreed to sell its space at 30 Hudson Yards in West Manhattan for $2.2B.

The company's selling its space to an affiliate of Related Cos., which is building the $25B Hudson Yards project.

It has an agreement to lease the space back through early 2034.

Proceeds will go onto the pile AT&T is building to pay down debt from its Time Warner megadeal.

