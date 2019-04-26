Key events next week - healthcare (Part 1)

Noteworthy events during the week of April 28 - May 4 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (4/28): FDA action date for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Praluent (alirocumab) for reducing cardiovascular (MACE) risk.

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, Vancouver, BC (5 days). Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO): Preclinical data on CB 2782. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX): Phase 2b data on reproxalap in dry eye disease. BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX): Phase 1/2a data on OpRegen in dry AMD with geographic atrophy. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT): Long-term data on Yutiq in chronic non-infectious uveitis in posterior segment of eye. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD): Preclinical data on AAV8, Suprachoroidal Space platform, treatment response analysis on triamcinolone acetonide in uveitis and scleritis. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL): OTX-CSI, OTX-TKI, OTX-BPI, OTC-TIC. Allergan (NYSE:AGN): Three presentation on ophthalmology pipeline, including new data on Abicipar in neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

MONDAY (4/29): American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting, Washington, DC. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD): Preclinical data on gene therapy for Pompe disease. UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE): Six presentations, including Huntington's disease, hemophilia A and Fabry. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX): Proof-of-concept data on OTL-300 in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR): Preclinical data on tau program in Alzheimer's, VY-SOD102 in ALS, VY-HTT01 in Huntington's. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT): Presentations on pipeline programs in Fanconi anemia, pyruvate kinase deficiency,leukocyte adhesion deficiency-1 and Danon disease. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX): Presentations on programs in phenylketonuria and metachromatic leukodystrophy. Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO): Preclinical data on ABO-202 in CLN1 disease. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO): Presentations on pipeline programs in Fabry, blood disorders, ALS and Huntington's. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB): Preclinical data on SGT-001 in DMD. Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT): Phase 2 data on AXO-Lenti-PD in Parkinson's, preclinical data on AXO-AAV-GM1 in GM1 gangliosidosis. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM): Preclinical data on ADVM-022. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB): Preclinical data on ImmTOR+gene therapy vectors. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS): UCARTS1A in multiple myeloma. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE): Five presentations on iPSC platform.

TUESDAY (4/30): FDA action date for Heron Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HRTX) HTX-011 for the management of post-operative pain and Nabriva Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NBRV) CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for complicated urinary tract infections including acute pyelonephritis.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Analyst & Investor Day.