Antofagasta copper output rises 23% Y/Y, falls 14% Q/Q

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF -4.8% ) says Q1 copper production jumped 23% Y/Y and maintains its full-year output guidance of 750K-790K mt, despite the possibility that China may ease stimulus measures which could hurt prices.

The miner says Q1 copper production rose to 188.6K mt from 153.8K mt in the year-earlier period but fell 14% vs. Q4 2018 due to scheduled maintenance at Los Pelambres, its largest mine.

Total copper production at the Centinela mine in Chile was 68.8K mt, 45% higher than 2018, while net cash costs fell to $1.24/lb. of copper in the quarter.

Bernstein analyst Paul Gait says Antofagasta currently tracks towards the bottom end of its forecast range but says he expected an improvement towards the middle and end of 2019.